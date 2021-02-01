Ty Swarm selected to replace Madsen as KHS assistant principal

KEARNEY — Ty Swarm has been selected as the new Kearney High School assistant principal starting in the 2021-22 school year.

Swarm will replace Kevin Madsen, who is retiring this year.

“Swarm is a natural leader and was the perfect selection for this position,” said Christopher Loofe, KHS Principal. “Swarm is a respected teacher, coach and mentor, and I look forward to watching him grow into his role as an assistant principal. He will be a great asset to our students, faculty and leadership team at Kearney High.”

Swarm has been with Kearney High School since 2012 as a health and physical education teacher and head wrestling coach. In 2015, he also became the head strength and conditioning coach. Swarm will give up his positions as teacher and coach after this school year.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve in this leadership role with Kearney High School,” stated Swarm. “While it was extremely hard to leave the wrestling team as their coach, I will continue to be their No. 1 fan and supporter. I love the Kearney community, and I am honored to serve on the administrative team at our high school.”

KHS will begin a search for his replacement in the coming weeks.