Two women jailed after leading troopers on chase through Buffalo County

KEARNEY - Two women are in custody following a pursuit that started on U.S. Highway 30 near Shelton.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a Chevrolet Malibu speeding near Shelton. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the Malibu accelerated, and the trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle left Highway 30 and fled on county roads in western Hall County. After a short time, the vehicle returned to Highway 30 and began traveling westbound with speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

The trooper slowed down as the suspect vehicle went through Gibbon and another trooper took over the pursuit on the west side of Gibbon. The vehicle continued fleeing westbound with speeds of approximately 120 miles per hour.

As the vehicle approached Kearney, troopers discontinued the pursuit out of concern for public safety. Minutes later, Kearney Police Department officers and Buffalo County Sheriff deputies located the vehicle abandoned near Foote's Convenience Plaza at 1810 E. Highway 30.