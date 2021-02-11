Two vs. One: U.S. medical advisor urges wearing two masks, not one

KEARNEY - Wearing two face masks is more effective than one against COVID-19, Jeremy Eschliman, health director of the Two Rivers Public Health District, said Wednesday.

His source is Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and medical adviser to President Joe Biden.

Masks block exhaled respiratory particles, but if they do not adequately and tightly cover a person’s mouth and nose, that person may transmit droplets, Eschliman said. That can be critical, especially “if you are infectious and don’t know it,” he added.

A single mask cannot capture 100% of droplets, but two masks can block 96% of them, Eschliman said.