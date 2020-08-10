KEARNEY — An elderly man transported to a Kearney hospital Sunday following a two-vehicle crash in south Kearney.
Around 11:40 a.m. the man was driving a car in the northbound lane in the 700 block of Second Avenue when he tried to turn left on Eighth Avenue and was hit in the passenger side of his vehicle by a southbound car.
Kearney Police Lt. Kevin Thompson said the man's injuries weren't believed to be life threatening on Sunday. The man's name and current medical condition was unavailable at press time.