Two vehicle crash east of Ravenna early Friday sends three to hospital

RAVENNA — Law enforcement is at the scene of a two-vehicle crash east of Ravenna on U.S. Highway 2.
Around 5 a.m. the Ravenna Volunteer Fire Department was called to Pawnee Road and Highway 2 for a crash with injury four miles east of Ravenna. Ravenna is 30 miles northeast of Kearney.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
According to emergency radio traffic, two people were transported by ambulance and one person was taken by AirCare to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
A portion of Highway 2 is closed while members of the Kearney/Buffalo County Fatality Investigation Team investigate the scene. Deputies from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office also responded.
No further details are available. Check back for updates.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.