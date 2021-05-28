Two UNK alumni recognized as outstanding school administrators

KEARNEY — The Educational Administration Department at University of Nebraska at Kearney recently recognized Mark Adler and Jeff Anderson with the University of Nebraska at Kearney Leaders in Education and Service Award.
“Individuals selected for this award are graduates of the educational administration program at UNK and have been recognized for their diligence and observed success as school administrators,” said Michael Teahon, chair of the UNK department of educational administration.
Nominations for the award come from previous UNKLES award winners and focus on distinguished service in the administrative field. The award was initiated in 1991 by leadership within the program, and Adler and Anderson are the 56th and 57th winners.
Adler currently is in his ninth year as superintendent of Ralston Public Schools after serving various roles in Nebraska schools. Originally from Hastings, Adler served six years in the United States Army prior to attending Kearney State College and the University of Nebraska at Kearney as a first-generation college student.
Adler has been active in his district, community and state through the NCSA, Greater Nebraska Superintendents Organization, Ralston Leadership Academy, Chamber of Commerce, the Elks and by serving as chair of the NCSA.
Adler was recognized as the Nebraska Council of School Administrator’s Superintendent of the year in 2019. Adler and his wife, Joni, have spoken with more than 30,000 people about bullying, appropriate use of technology, suicide and spreading kindness and hope through the #bekind movement in honor of their son Reid.
Anderson, who began his educational career in Minnesota, has served as superintendent of Fullerton Public Schools since 2001 after completing his educational specialist degree from UNK. During his 20 years as a superintendent and an additional seven years as a principal also in Fullerton, Anderson has been active in his community and at the state level.
He has served as an NCSA member, president of local TeamMates Board, Chamber of Commerce president and Fullerton Park Board member. He is served as superintendent of a National Blue Ribbon Elementary and to have been awarded the Fullerton Honorary “F” Award by the High School Letter Club. Anderson and his wife, Michelle, continue to be active in the Fullerton community.