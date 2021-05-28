Two UNK alumni recognized as outstanding school administrators

KEARNEY — The Educational Administration Department at University of Nebraska at Kearney recently recognized Mark Adler and Jeff Anderson with the University of Nebraska at Kearney Leaders in Education and Service Award.

“Individuals selected for this award are graduates of the educational administration program at UNK and have been recognized for their diligence and observed success as school administrators,” said Michael Teahon, chair of the UNK department of educational administration.

Nominations for the award come from previous UNKLES award winners and focus on distinguished service in the administrative field. The award was initiated in 1991 by leadership within the program, and Adler and Anderson are the 56th and 57th winners.

Adler currently is in his ninth year as superintendent of Ralston Public Schools after serving various roles in Nebraska schools. Originally from Hastings, Adler served six years in the United States Army prior to attending Kearney State College and the University of Nebraska at Kearney as a first-generation college student.

Adler has been active in his district, community and state through the NCSA, Greater Nebraska Superintendents Organization, Ralston Leadership Academy, Chamber of Commerce, the Elks and by serving as chair of the NCSA.