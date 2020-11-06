 Skip to main content
Two teens died after vehicle submerged in Holdrege lake
HOLDREGE — Two teenagers died after a vehicle they were in submerged Thursday night in North Park Lake at Holdrege.

According to a press release from the Holdrege Police Department, a 911 call was received at 11:10 p.m. Thursday regarding a vehicle going under water at North Park Lake in Holdrege. The caller advised there was one or two occupants in the vehicle. Upon the officer’s arrival, the vehicle was fully submerged in the lake. The officer dove into the lake but was unable to locate the vehicle.

The Buffalo County Dive Team was called in to assist with the search, and the vehicle was removed from the water prior to their arrival. A member of the Holdrege Fire Department with dive experience located the vehicle, and it was removed from the lake by Kearney Towing.

A 16-year-old male from Hildreth and a 14-year-old female from Wilcox were the occupants of the vehicle. Both were deceased at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office and Holdrege Fire Department assisted at the scene. The accident still is under investigation.

