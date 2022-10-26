 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two structures lost in fire near Naponee

  • Updated
Wildfire

Sunday's fire north of Naponee is one of the latest in a string of Nebraska wildfires. This picture shows a wildfire that occurred south of Gering, in Nebraska's Panhandle, this summer.

 NEBRASKA STATE PATROL, COURTESY

When a wildfire is burning, you most likely won’t have a lot of time to evacuate. Follow these tips to help you and your family leave safely and quickly.

NAPONEE — About 6,700 acres were burned, and two structures were destroyed, in a fire Sunday north of Naponee. 

According to a press release, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a call from the National Weather Service at 4:52 p.m. Sunday that reported an indication of a “hot spot” at 22 1/2 Road and G Road, north of Naponee.

The Sheriff’s Office received additional calls of a stalk field fire at the same location. Naponee Fire Department was dispatched and requested a page for Quad City Mutual Aid and for additional departments to be paged to assist.

More than 25 fire departments, EMS and law enforcement responded to the scene. The fire department’s efforts to contain the fire was hindered by the strong and shifting winds, dry conditions and the rough terrain in the area.

Numerous farmers responded to assist with tractors, discs and water trucks and trailers.

The fire traveled in a northeast direction and burnt approximately 6,700 acres, including at least two structures. There were no residences destroyed, and no significant injuries have been reported.

There have also been numerous outpourings of support by means of meals and drinks for the crews working on this incident.

At this time, the fire is 60% contained with various crews remaining on scene to monitor the scene for hot spots and rekindling.

