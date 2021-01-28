Two Rivers worried about surges, along with slow vaccine rollout

KEARNEY — While cases of COVID-19 continue to trend downward, “we’re not out of the woods,” and vaccine remains in short supply.
That’s what Jeremy Eschliman, health director of the Two Rivers Public Health Department, said Wednesday in his weekly Zoom presentation about COVID-19.
He said it could be July before a “significant percent” of the population is vaccinated.
“The population is ready, but we need more vaccine. For this state, 1,000 a week isn’t going to do it,” Eschliman said. “We need about 3,000 or 4,000 a week, and that’s not in the cards going forward.”
Since Dec. 15, 7,000 vaccines have been administered in the seven-county Two Rivers area, he said.
He praised the public for wearing masks and following other COVID-19 protocol, “but a significant amount of virus is still out there, so this is going to be a challenge, especially with vaccinations going so slowly. We’re concerned about additional surges, especially with new strains of virus out there,” he said.
Statewide as of Wednesday morning, Nebraska had monitored nearly 188,000 cases of COVID-19 since record keeping began March 20, with 1,903 deaths. The state mortality rate is slightly more than 1.1%.
New cases in the Two Rivers area this week are low with seven new cases Tuesday, 18 on Monday and 11 Sunday, but he noted that Monday’s heavy snow closed some testing sites “so the statistics may not be quite accurate.”
He also said COVID patients occupy fewer hospital beds now than they did in past months.
He said the vaccination process is going “pretty well” across the state, but was slowed when snow and ice kept people home Monday and Tuesday. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines must be kept frozen. Once thawed, they must be administered; they cannot be returned to freezers or refrigerators, so they must be used quickly or disposed of.
“I hope the weather stays nice this week so we can get people in the door,” he said.
A statewide “vaccine dashboard” (dhhs.ne.gov) shows how many vaccines have been administered, but Eschliman said the system remains “challenging. If we get 1,000 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and allocate about 900 doses, we want to be able to fill in the gaps with the rest, but the vaccine dashboard gives us little local data,” he said.
So far, nationwide, adverse reactions to either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are at about 0.03%, he said. “With a flu shot, the adverse effects ratio is one in 100,000. This is three in 100,000,” he said.
Eschliman said 80% of the population must be vaccinated before “herd immunity” is reached, meaning the disease is finally under control. “Until then, it’s the status quo. People should be wearing face masks in public,” he said.
He said a person remains susceptible to COVID until about two weeks after the second and final shot, “so if you were vaccinated but get sick before then, get tested for COVID,” he said.
Right now, vaccinations are being administered to people in Phase 1B, the phase immediately after frontline health care workers and patients and staff members at nursing homes and long-term care facilities. This includes people older than 65, people with high-risk health conditions, police, firefighters, EMS crews, educators, corrections officers, people in construction and manufacturing and food service workers.
People who have registered through Two Rivers at trphd.org will be called when vaccines are available.
“Right now, the age group of 65 and older is about 500,000 people in Nebraska, so even though everyone is working to get the vaccine deployed, it’s a bottleneck,” he said.
He said vaccines by Janssen, Astro-Zeneca and Novawax are in Phase 3 clinical trials and may be approved by Valentine’s Day, but nothing is definite yet.
Statewide, 8,223 people are classified as “no longer symptomatic,” meaning they once had active cases but no longer have symptoms. “We can assume they have some level of immunity, but some were sick almost a year ago, so it’s not fair to say there is no risk for them. But as of Jan. 21, the overall risk of COVID is trending down,” he said.