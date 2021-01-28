Two Rivers worried about surges, along with slow vaccine rollout

He also said COVID patients occupy fewer hospital beds now than they did in past months.

He said the vaccination process is going “pretty well” across the state, but was slowed when snow and ice kept people home Monday and Tuesday. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines must be kept frozen. Once thawed, they must be administered; they cannot be returned to freezers or refrigerators, so they must be used quickly or disposed of.

“I hope the weather stays nice this week so we can get people in the door,” he said.

A statewide “vaccine dashboard” (dhhs.ne.gov) shows how many vaccines have been administered, but Eschliman said the system remains “challenging. If we get 1,000 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and allocate about 900 doses, we want to be able to fill in the gaps with the rest, but the vaccine dashboard gives us little local data,” he said.

So far, nationwide, adverse reactions to either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are at about 0.03%, he said. “With a flu shot, the adverse effects ratio is one in 100,000. This is three in 100,000,” he said.