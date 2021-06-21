Two Rivers working to vaccinate more people

KEARNEY — As COVID-19 vaccination rates decline, Two Rivers Public Health Department wants to get more people vaccinated than the 36.1% who, as of Friday morning, have completed their COVID-19 shots.

In Two Rivers — Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties — that percentage is less than the 44.1% of Americans who are fully vaccinated, and the 44.6% in Nebraska.

Katherine Mulligan, Two Rivers planning section supervisor, said there are roughly three groups of people regarding vaccinations.

The first group eagerly got in line when vaccines became available. The second group was less eager, but got vaccinated when it was convenient.

“The third group will never choose to be vaccinated, or it will take years to change their minds about COVID-19 vaccinations,” Mulligan said.

Two Rivers initially sought to vaccinate as many people as possible. It held large vaccine clinics at the Peterson Senior Activity Center or Viaero Center earlier this year.

Although Two Rivers believes those efforts were a “resounding success, we also acknowledge that we will be working on COVID-19 vaccinations for the long haul,” Mulligan added.

