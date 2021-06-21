Two Rivers working to vaccinate more people

KEARNEY — As COVID-19 vaccination rates decline, Two Rivers Public Health Department wants to get more people vaccinated than the 36.1% who, as of Friday morning, have completed their COVID-19 shots.
In Two Rivers — Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties — that percentage is less than the 44.1% of Americans who are fully vaccinated, and the 44.6% in Nebraska.
Katherine Mulligan, Two Rivers planning section supervisor, said there are roughly three groups of people regarding vaccinations.
The first group eagerly got in line when vaccines became available. The second group was less eager, but got vaccinated when it was convenient.
“The third group will never choose to be vaccinated, or it will take years to change their minds about COVID-19 vaccinations,” Mulligan said.
Two Rivers initially sought to vaccinate as many people as possible. It held large vaccine clinics at the Peterson Senior Activity Center or Viaero Center earlier this year.
Although Two Rivers believes those efforts were a “resounding success, we also acknowledge that we will be working on COVID-19 vaccinations for the long haul,” Mulligan added.
“We are lucky to have so many partners locally that enabled us to staff these clinics with public servants, medical professionals and our own staff. We worked with state partners, hospital partners, clinic partners and emergency managers,” Mulligan said.
“Now, rather than setting our expectations toward vaccinating hundreds of people, we plan on finding individuals who will be vaccinated because it is easy,” she said.
Two Rivers will work with clinics to provide vaccines during routine doctor’s appointments and to provide access to COVID-19 vaccine in medical buildings, she said.
Two Rivers is also working with, and referring people to, local pharmacies, which offer free vaccines.
The Two Rivers mobile clinic also is traveling around its seven-county area to give shots on a regular basis in places like Holdrege, Minden, Elwood and Lexington. It is working with nonprofits, long-term care facilities and governmental entities to vaccinate residents of such facilities, and people who are homebound, Mulligan said.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, so the state has sent letters to people who have not received a second dose of the vaccine. Those records are kept by the Nebraska State Immunization Information System.
“Some of them have received their second dose, but the information has not been entered. We will continue work to resolve this problem with state and federal partners,” Mulligan said.