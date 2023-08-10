KEARNEY — Medicines and medical supplies that can be used to diagnose, prevent or treat COVID-19 will soon be unavailable at the Two Rivers Public Health Department at 516 W. 11th St.

Previously, the federal government supplied vaccines, COVID-19 self-test kits, and personal protective equipment. These items were available through Two Rivers.

That supply process ended in mid-May when the COVID-19 public health emergency was officially declared over.

At this time, Two Rivers has a limited supply of COVID-19 tests and will disperse them at no charge until supplies run out. They can be purchased at area pharmacies.

Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 for more information.

Two Rivers will continue to offer vaccines at its office and its mobile clinics. For a schedule of mobile clinics, visit trphd.ne.gov.