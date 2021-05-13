 Skip to main content
Two Rivers will give Democrats update on COVID at meeting
Two Rivers will give Democrats update on COVID at meeting

KEARNEY — Representatives from the Two Rivers Public Health Department will update Buffalo County Democrats on COVID-19 issues at the Democrats’ monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Kearney Public Library.

Projections on the rate of infections, statistics on the number of people vaccinated in the district, and a discussion of vaccinating children will be some of the topics covered by Two Rivers representatives.

The public can participate in person at the meeting or by Zoom. The Zoom link is on the Buffalo County Democrats Facebook page. If you are registered on our email list, you will receive an email with the link. To add your name to the email list, contact Buffalo County Democrat chairman Caleb Rohrer at calebrohrer@gmail.com.

