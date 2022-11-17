 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Rivers will close at 4 p.m. starting Nov. 28

Two Rivers vaccination clinic

The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s mobile vaccination clinic will be in Cozad Wednesday.

 TWO RIVERS PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT, COURTESY

Two Rivers Public Health Department mass vaccination clinic for the Johnson & Johnson Janssen shot at the Viaero Event Center in Kearney. 

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department at 516 W. 11th St. will begin winter hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays starting Nov. 28.

Two Rivers is not open on weekends.

Two Rivers continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at mobile clinics. Upcoming clinics are set for 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Viaero Center during the Tri-City Storm hockey game and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 201 E. 8th St. in Cozad.

Two Rivers will be closed Thanksgiving and the day after. It will reopen Nov. 28.

Two Rivers can be reached at 888-669-7154 or www.trphd.org.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

