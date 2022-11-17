Two Rivers will close at 4 p.m. starting Nov. 28

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department at 516 W. 11th St. will begin winter hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays starting Nov. 28.

Two Rivers is not open on weekends.

Two Rivers continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at mobile clinics. Upcoming clinics are set for 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Viaero Center during the Tri-City Storm hockey game and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 201 E. 8th St. in Cozad.

Two Rivers will be closed Thanksgiving and the day after. It will reopen Nov. 28.

Two Rivers can be reached at 888-669-7154 or www.trphd.org.