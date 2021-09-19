Two Rivers: 'We're not in a good place' with COVID-19

KEARNEY — Parents of young children, take note: 40 million new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed nationwide in the past four weeks.
In the past eight weeks, the weekly rate of infection for children aged 5-11 has tripled.
“We’re not in a good place,” Susan Puckett, community health nurse for the Two Rivers Public Health District, said in the weekly Two Rivers public clinical call Friday.
COVID cases are striking the young for two reasons.
First, vaccines are not available for children under 12. Second, when vaccines became available last December, people older than 65 hurried out to get them — in Two Rivers, 85% of people older than 65 have been fully vaccinated — but younger people did not. People younger than 40 now make up the majority of new cases of COVID-19.
In the past four weeks, unvaccinated people have been hospitalized six times more often than vaccinated people. “Watching hospitalization rates climb as the delta variant rocketed tells you a lot about what’s driving hospitalizations,” Puckett said.
Two Rivers now is seeing nearly 48 cases of COVID per day among its 97,132 people in seven counties. Its weekly risk dial, issued Thursday, moved higher into the “elevated” level and dangerously close to the “pandemic” level, the fourth and highest level on the dial. “We’re not quite in the red level, but we can guess where we’re going,” Puckett said.
New state regulations prevent Two Rivers from issuing actual case numbers per county, but she said most new cases are in Buffalo and Dawson counties, which have 49,659 people and 23,595 people, respectively. That equals 75,254 people.
Puckett also noted a positivity rate of nearly 12%, but fewer tests are being done. She said there is an effort right now to increase low-cost testing options. Medical offices offer COVID tests, as do many area pharmacies. Some sites offer rapid tests, which give results in 15 minutes. She urged people to call pharmacies and other places for availability.
She also said the incubation period for the prevalent delta variant of COVID-19 has dropped to four to five days from six to 10 days, but she warned that people are contagious for one to two days before the first symptoms show up.
Even more sobering, vaccinations have stalled. Puckett said 41,361 of the district’s 97,132 people have been fully vaccinated, including 54.4% of the eligible population (older than 12 years old) but those figures are relatively stagnant. “We’re not making great leaps and bounds anymore,” Puckett said.
She said 26 COVID patients are hospitalized in the Two Rivers region, including three pediatric patients. No further information was available, although she said only Kearney’s two hospitals — CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center — have pediatric beds.
Of the 36 ICU beds available in Two Rivers area hospitals, 15 are currently available for COVID patients. Eight of the region’s 37 ventilators are in use.
Puckett again urged that masks be worn in schools and urged parents and others to call school board members and express their feelings, even though the Kearney school board opted not to make masks mandatory last Monday. “We need to make sure school board members are hearing from all of their constituents, not just one or two,” she said.
Puckett also mentioned the respiratory virus syndrome, which she called this year’s “secondary plague.” She said it is the “wrong season” for flu, it has been prevalent. She said it has affected many children, and infants up to six months “are the one we worry about the most.”
She said infection rates are about 17.8%. “We’ve seen a lot of sick kids, and some do end up taking up hospital beds, so we have to keep track of that on top of COVID,” she added.
However, fewer cases have been seen in recent weeks, so “hopefully we’ll see this (RSV) decrease,” she said.