Two Rivers: 'We're not in a good place' with COVID-19

New state regulations prevent Two Rivers from issuing actual case numbers per county, but she said most new cases are in Buffalo and Dawson counties, which have 49,659 people and 23,595 people, respectively. That equals 75,254 people.

Puckett also noted a positivity rate of nearly 12%, but fewer tests are being done. She said there is an effort right now to increase low-cost testing options. Medical offices offer COVID tests, as do many area pharmacies. Some sites offer rapid tests, which give results in 15 minutes. She urged people to call pharmacies and other places for availability.

She also said the incubation period for the prevalent delta variant of COVID-19 has dropped to four to five days from six to 10 days, but she warned that people are contagious for one to two days before the first symptoms show up.

Even more sobering, vaccinations have stalled. Puckett said 41,361 of the district’s 97,132 people have been fully vaccinated, including 54.4% of the eligible population (older than 12 years old) but those figures are relatively stagnant. “We’re not making great leaps and bounds anymore,” Puckett said.