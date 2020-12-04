Two Rivers warns against new shorter quarantine time, says 14 days is best

Quarantine can end after seven days after a COVID-19 close contact only if all of the following conditions have been met:

- The person seeks a COVID-19 test on day five after their exposure to another person testing positive and their test is negative.

- The person is not experiencing symptoms.

- The person continues to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and wears a mask through day 14.

For people who have had a close contact exposure to COVID-19 but don’t take a test, quarantine can end when all of the following conditions have been met:

- At least 10 days have passed since close contact exposure.

- No COVID-19 symptoms have developed.

- The person continues to self-monitor for symptoms, and wears a mask through day 14.

Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 must isolate for at least 10 days from the date of their test. Isolation can end when the person is fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medicine for 24 hours, and all COVID-19 symptoms are improving, even if a few linger.

For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx