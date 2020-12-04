Two Rivers warns against new shorter quarantine time, says 14 days is best

KEARNEY — Despite new state rules that relax rules for COVID-19 quarantines, Two Rivers Public Health Department still recommends quarantining for 14 days from the date of exposure to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The new Nebraska Updated COVID-19 Quarantine Directions shortens that quarantine time. These directions, which took effect at 5 p.m. Thursday, match the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, Two Rivers issued a press release Thursday disagreeing with that advice, pointing out that COVID-19 numbers have soared in the district’s seven counties in the last six weeks.
“The science is settled,” Two Rivers Health Director Jeremy Eschliman said. “Increased case numbers and hospital bed usage are at higher levels than last spring. Two Rivers urges citizens to take personal responsibility for stopping the spread of disease. We all have a responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The new quarantine rules, issued Thursday, pertain to people who have close-contact exposure to someone with COVID-19, or to anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Although they are less restrictive, they carry a number of contingencies.
Quarantine can end after seven days after a COVID-19 close contact only if all of the following conditions have been met:
- The person seeks a COVID-19 test on day five after their exposure to another person testing positive and their test is negative.
- The person is not experiencing symptoms.
- The person continues to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and wears a mask through day 14.
For people who have had a close contact exposure to COVID-19 but don’t take a test, quarantine can end when all of the following conditions have been met:
- At least 10 days have passed since close contact exposure.
- No COVID-19 symptoms have developed.
- The person continues to self-monitor for symptoms, and wears a mask through day 14.
Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 must isolate for at least 10 days from the date of their test. Isolation can end when the person is fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medicine for 24 hours, and all COVID-19 symptoms are improving, even if a few linger.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx
Eschliman said, however, that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms, and those who eventually develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the CDC.
Two Rivers, like the CDC, recommends wearing cloth face coverings in grocery stores, pharmacies, department stores and similar places where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
However, cloth face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing. Public health officials emphasize that maintaining six-feet social distancing is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus.
Eschliman added, “We all have a responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19. It is imperative that we protect each other by doing things like wearing masks and practicing social distancing so we can soon return to a strong economy and normal day-to-day activities.”
Two Rivers advises citizens to stay home if experiencing illness and to seek medical care when necessary.
A statewide COVID-19 information line is available at 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Two Rivers can be reached at 888-669-7154 or trphd.org.
