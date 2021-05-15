Two Rivers vaccination clinics set for five cities

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department will have free COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine now is available for those aged 12 and older.
Sites include:
— 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Two Rivers office at 516 W. 11th St., Kearney
— 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Johnson Building, Alma
— 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Phelps County Courthouse, Holdrege
— 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at El Tropico, 201 E. Fifth St., Lexington
— 11:30 to 1 p.m. Friday at Peterson Supermarket in Gothenburg.
For a full schedule, visit www.trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html. Register for a vaccine by clicking on the location on the calendar. A registration link will pop up.
Walk-ins are also welcome.
