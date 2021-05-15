 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Rivers vaccination clinics set for five cities
0 comments
top story

Two Rivers vaccination clinics set for five cities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This video graph tracks the seven-day average of positive cases, per 100,000 of population. The graph compares data for the USA, taken from the CDC; Nebraska, taken from DHHS, and Two Rivers’ website for its seven-county region.

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department will have free COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine now is available for those aged 12 and older.

Sites include:

— 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Two Rivers office at 516 W. 11th St., Kearney

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

— 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Johnson Building, Alma

— 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Phelps County Courthouse, Holdrege

— 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at El Tropico, 201 E. Fifth St., Lexington

— 11:30 to 1 p.m. Friday at Peterson Supermarket in Gothenburg.

For a full schedule, visit www.trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html. Register for a vaccine by clicking on the location on the calendar. A registration link will pop up.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News