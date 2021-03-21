Two Rivers to vaccinate in Phelps County Thursday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department and Phelps Memorial Health Center will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 in a vaccine clinic Thursday at the Phelps County Agricultural Center.

People in the Phase 1B Tier of the state vaccine prioritization are eligible. This includes workers in public transit, the U.S. Postal Service, transportation, food processing, grocery and funeral homes.

People older than 65 and health care workers who have not been vaccinated also are eligible, including educators, corrections staff, homeless shelter staff, utilities and first responders.

People who have registered for a vaccine with Two Rivers will receive an email inviting them to make an appointment. Those without email will be called.

The second shot will be given 21 days later, or approximately April 15.

People older than 40 should register for vaccines at vaccinate.ne.gov. As their turn approaches, they will receive an invitation to make an appointment via email. Those without email will be contacted by text or phone.

So far, according to Two Rivers, 20% of the roughly 76,600 people older than 16 in the seven-county Two Rivers region have been vaccinated. Kearney County is tops on the list, with 26 percent of eligible people vaccinated.

