Two Rivers to hold multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming weeks

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Buffalo and Dawson counties in the coming weeks. These clinics will offer the free Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots 21 days apart.

First doses will be given:

– 4-7 p.m. Monday (April 19) at Two Rivers Public Health, 516 W. 11th St., Kearney.

– 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 (Thursday) at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Avenue, Kearney

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

– 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 at El Tropico, 201 E. 5th St., Lexington

– 1-7 p.m. May 6 at El Tropico, 201 E. 5th St., Lexington

Second doses will be given:

– 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday (April 21) at Viaero Center, 609 Platte Ave., Kearney.

Appointments must be made for these clinics by registering at vaccinate.ne.gov/en-us. For assistance, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.

Anyone aged 16 and over is eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccine. More clinics will be scheduled in the near future.