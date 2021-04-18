 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Rivers to hold multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming weeks
0 comments
top story

Two Rivers to hold multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming weeks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Buffalo and Dawson counties in the coming weeks. These clinics will offer the free Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots 21 days apart.

First doses will be given:

– 4-7 p.m. Monday (April 19) at Two Rivers Public Health, 516 W. 11th St., Kearney.

– 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 (Thursday) at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Avenue, Kearney

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

– 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 at El Tropico, 201 E. 5th St., Lexington

– 1-7 p.m. May 6 at El Tropico, 201 E. 5th St., Lexington

Second doses will be given:

– 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday (April 21) at Viaero Center, 609 Platte Ave., Kearney.

Appointments must be made for these clinics by registering at vaccinate.ne.gov/en-us. For assistance, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.

Anyone aged 16 and over is eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccine. More clinics will be scheduled in the near future.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Authorities investigate Kenosha County tavern shooting that left 3 dead

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 variants cause concern in Kearney area
Local News

COVID-19 variants cause concern in Kearney area

  • Updated

One major worry about the new variants is that they harbor the E484K mutation, which is said to increase the virus’ resistance to antibodies, both through vaccination and as when given as part of the ‘treatment cocktail.’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News