Two Rivers to have free vaccination clinics throughout the district this month

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department will hold free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in its mobile trailer this month. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is now available for those aged 12 and older.

Look for the Two Rivers Mobile Trailer at:

* 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the Elwood Public Schools

* 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Dawson County Annex Building

* 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday in Franklin

* 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 21 at the Johnson Building, Alma

* 5-7:30 p.m. July 21 at the Phelps County Courthouse, Holdrege

* 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 23 at the Peterson Supermarket, Gothenburg

* 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 28 at the Amherst Fire Hall

* 5-7:30 p.m. July 28 at the Two Rivers office at 516 W. 11th St., Kearney

* 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 30 in Shelton

For a full schedule, visit trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html. Register for a vaccine by clicking on the location on the calendar. A registration link will pop up. Walk-ins are welcome.