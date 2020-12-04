Two Rivers still recommends 14-day quarantine after CDC and Nebraska shorten required time to 10 days

KEARNEY — New Nebraska Updated COVID-19 Quarantine Directions that took effect at 5 p.m. Thursday shorten the quarantine recommended for asymptomatic people exposed to COVID but who test negative for it.
The guidelines match the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, because COVID numbers remain so high here, the Two Rivers Public Health Department still recommends quarantine periods of 14 days for people in Buffalo, Gosper, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Two Rivers Health Director Jeremy Eschliman said, “Increased case numbers and hospital bed usage are at higher levels than last spring. Two Rivers urges citizens to take personal responsibility for stopping the spread of disease.”
The new quarantine rules pertain to people who have close-contact exposure to someone with COVID-19, or to anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The rules are less restrictive, but they carry a number of contingencies:
CDC currently recommends a quarantine period of 14 days, but, based on local circumstances and resources, the following options to shorten quarantine are acceptable alternatives:
- Quarantine can end after seven days after a COVID-19 close contact only if all of the following conditions have been met:
- The person seeks a COVID-19 test on day five after their exposure to another person testing positive and their test is negative.
- The person is not experiencing symptoms.
- The person continues to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and wears a mask through day 14.
For people who have had a close contact exposure to COVID-19 but don’t take a test, quarantine can end when all of the following conditions have been met:
- At least 10 days have passed since close contact exposure.
- No COVID-19 symptoms have developed.
- The person continues to self-monitor for symptoms, and wears a mask through day 14.
Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 must isolate for at least 10 days from the date of their test. Isolation can end when the person is fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medicine for 24 hours, and all COVID-19 symptoms are improving, even if a few symptoms linger.
Eschliman said that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms, and those who eventually develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the CDC.
Two Rivers, like the CDC, recommends wearing cloth face coverings in grocery stores, pharmacies, department stores and similar places where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
In addition, maintaining six-feet social distancing is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus. Two Rivers advises citizens to stay home if experiencing illness and to seek medical care when necessary.
Eschliman added, “We all have a responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19. It is imperative that we protect each other by wearing masks and practicing social distancing so we can soon return to a strong economy and normal day-to-day activities.”
A statewide COVID-19 information line is available at 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Two Rivers can be reached at 888-669-7154 or trphd.org.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx. For the CDC guidelines, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/more/scientific-brief-options-to-reduce-quarantine.html
