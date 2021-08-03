Two Rivers seeks funding due to COVID-19

KEARNEY — Financially stung by the demands of COVID-19, the Two Rivers Public Health Department is planning to submit an official request for assistance for American Rescue Plan Act funds from county board supervisors.
The ARPA is the $1.9 trillion stimulus funding package passed by Congress to offset losses seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Two Rivers board will discuss this issue at its public meeting at 6 p.m. today, which will include a public hearing on its 2021-22 budget. Two Rivers covers a seven-county area in Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Two Rivers had not sought more money before because COVID-19 cases had been declining, and demand for vaccinations was rising very slowly.
“But at this time, it appears we will need additional assistance,” said Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers.
From July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, Two Rivers received $1.8 million in federal funds from the governor’s emergency appropriations for COVID-19, but that stopped June 30 when Gov. Pete Ricketts declared an end to the state of emergency created by the pandemic.
Two Rivers’ most urgent funding need is for vaccinations and disease investigation, Eschliman said. Two Rivers has a mobile vaccination trailer that circulates throughout the region every three weeks and gets the vaccine into rural areas.
Two Rivers had 40 employees on its staff at the height of the pandemic. That number is currently 33.
“Our challenges over the last several years have been significant, with back-to-back significant flooding followed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Eschliman said. “Response and recovery and returning to normal will take years, not days.”
At the same time, funding for public health has been declining in the past 15 years, limited often to cyclical grant funding, which is insufficient for developing what Eschliman called “the most critical asset in public health: people.”
He said, “The time to prepare for the next disaster is now, not in the middle of the next disaster.”