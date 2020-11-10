Two Rivers says masks save lives and mask mandates makes sense, but only municipalities can pass a mandate

The public remains divided over the issue.

At the Zoom event, state Sen. Dave Murman of District 38 said business people have told him they “are very much against more restrictive regulations from the health department or the state.”

He explained, businesses like cafes, bars and restaurants are struggling right now with the loss of business. Many are just hanging on. I’m all for recommendations, six-foot distancing and even limiting large groups, but I haven’t seen any support for a mask mandate.”

But Menon said businesses need to prove to customers that they are safe. “Perhaps masking might convince people that a place is safe. If I knew everyone working in a business wore a mask, I’d be more encouraged to go there,” he said.

Meanwhile, Menon and Eschliman are worried. Cases keep rising.

“The slope is steep and seems to be getting steeper. Holdrege was really quiet, but now we’re seeing the magnitude of the pandemic increasing week to week,” Menon said.

Last spring, cases of COVID-19 were largely concentrated around I-80, he said, but now, they are “quite far-flung from that, in Holdrege and Franklin County and smaller towns in that area,” Menon said. Cases are also on the rise in Gothenburg.