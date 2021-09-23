Two Rivers risk dial to 'pandemic' level; Kearney, Holdrege hospitals have few beds available

KEARNEY — For the first time since last December, the Two Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 risk dial has moved into the highest “pandemic” level.

Two Rivers said 316 cases of COVID-19 were recorded between Sept. 15 and Tuesday, and more than 20% of tests conducted outside long-term care facilities returned positive. In the past month, staff and residents at long-term care facilities returned more than 45 positive results.

“This reflects the continuing increase in cases, dramatically constrained medical/surgical bed availability and ICU utilization rates, reduced testing availability, insufficient contact tracing and rising COVID hospitalizations,” Jeremy Eschlimann, Two Rivers health director, said.

Weekly COVID case counts in Lexington and Holdrege are more than four times what was recorded one month ago. In Kearney, almost 25% of total COVID cases since March 20, 2020, were recorded in September.

Also, COVID-related hospitalizations account for more than 20% of medical/surgical bed occupancy. They include 30 adult inpatients, two pediatric inpatients, and four people under investigation.

Only a quarter of staffed beds are currently available in the seven counties that make up Two Rivers: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.