Two Rivers risk dial still 'moderate'; Buffalo County has 100 cases in seven days

KEARNEY — With 167 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the past week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department is keeping its weekly COVID-19 risk dial in the “moderate” level for the sixth week in a row.

That is 40 more new cases than the 127 reported on July 29, reflecting July 21-27. It reflects the yo-yo trend in the last six weeks, with new cases rising up and down each week. There were 147 new cases July 14-20, 183 new cases July 7-13, 131 new cases June 30-July 6 and 187 new cases June 23-29.

In the past four weeks, Kearney, Lexington and Holdrege have seen a steady rate of new cases. That breaks down to between 50-80 in Kearney, five to 16 in Lexington and between nine and 25 in Holdrege.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s daily map of new cases said Buffalo County had 100 cases in the past seven days, while Dawson County had 23 and Phelps County had 25. The four other counties in Two Rivers — Gosper, Franklin, Harlan and Kearney — had no new cases, the CDC said.

The dial reflects a steady rate of new cases and consistent COVID-related long-term outcomes in hospitals across the district over the past four weeks.

Two Rivers said 519 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the last four weeks.

While 26% of COVID tests conducted at hospitals and clinics in the past week have been positive, down from 32% two weeks ago, public testing utilization has dropped, Two Rivers said.

As of Wednesday, 54% of the total population of TRPHD has received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and half of those have received at least one booster. Of people aged 60 and over, 75% have received at least one booster.

COVID accounts for one-third of current intensive care unit admissions in the Two Rivers hospitals. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Two Rivers offers COVID testing 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at its office at 516 W. 11th Street, Kearney. Pre-registration is required at trphd.org. Two Rivers also has free COVID-19 test kits at its office.

Two Rivers urges unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to get a COVID vaccination or booster shot through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or TRPHD.

Vaccines are also available 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at mobile clinics at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Avenue in Kearney, and 4-6 p.m. Aug. 17 in the Holdrege City Auditorium at 421 Grant St.

For a complete schedule of vaccination clinics, see trphd.org or call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.