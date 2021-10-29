Two Rivers risk dial still at ‘pandemic’ level

KEARNEY — The COVID-19 risk dial for the Two Rivers Public Health Department remains in the highest “pandemic” level for the sixth straight week.

The dial, upgraded every Thursday, is unchanged from last week. The needle rose into the pandemic level Sept. 23 and has remained there since.

Two Rivers said 356 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in its seven counties Oct. 20-26. In the past month, 1,272 new cases have been detected in the region, including 80 at long-term care and other residential facilities.

In the past week, Dawson County recorded 109 cases, almost half of which were in the city of Cozad.

The dial reflects slightly higher test positivity rates, ongoing disease clusters in some counties, COVID hospitalization rates and the slow rate of vaccinations, according to Jeremy Eschliman, health director.

According to the New York Times, new cases of COVID in the past week, based on the average number of new cases per day in each Two Rivers county, are, roughly:

Buffalo: 175

Dawson: 109

Phelps: 28

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kearney: 7