 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Rivers risk dial still at ‘pandemic’ level
0 Comments
top story

Two Rivers risk dial still at ‘pandemic’ level

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Risk dial Oct. 28

The Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial has been in the “pandemic” level since late September.

 Two Rivers Public Health Department, courtesy

KEARNEY — The COVID-19 risk dial for the Two Rivers Public Health Department remains in the highest “pandemic” level for the sixth straight week.

The dial, upgraded every Thursday, is unchanged from last week. The needle rose into the pandemic level Sept. 23 and has remained there since.

Two Rivers said 356 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in its seven counties Oct. 20-26. In the past month, 1,272 new cases have been detected in the region, including 80 at long-term care and other residential facilities.

In the past week, Dawson County recorded 109 cases, almost half of which were in the city of Cozad.

The dial reflects slightly higher test positivity rates, ongoing disease clusters in some counties, COVID hospitalization rates and the slow rate of vaccinations, according to Jeremy Eschliman, health director.

According to the New York Times, new cases of COVID in the past week, based on the average number of new cases per day in each Two Rivers county, are, roughly:

Buffalo: 175

Dawson: 109

Phelps: 28

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kearney: 7

Franklin: 6

Harlan: 5

Gosper: 5

Two Rivers said about 10% of all tests conducted in the past month have been positive. In the last six weeks, between 22% and 25% of all tests came back positive, excluding tests done in residential facilities.

In addition, the rate of new vaccinations has slowed further. As of Monday, about 47% of Two Rivers’ overall population is fully vaccinated, compared to a statewide average of about 56%.

COVID patients fill about 20% of all medical and surgical beds across Two Rivers, although ICU bed availability has improved, with about one-third of all ICU beds now available.

Free COVID tests are available 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the drive-through testing site at the Buffalo County fairgrounds at 3807 Ave. N. Online registration is required at a site through trphd.org.

For a schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News