Two Rivers risk dial rises to highest level in six months

KEARNEY — For the first time since Feb. 4, Two Rivers Public Health Department has elevated its COVID-19 risk dial into the “Elevated” level.
In the past week, Aug. 10-17, 150 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Two Rivers’ seven-county area, more than the 95 cases recorded Aug. 6-12, and the 105 new cases July 30-Aug. 5.
Cases are rising steadily. They numbered 77 July 23-29, 22 July 16-22 and just six July 9-15. The week of June 16-22, no new COVID cases were recorded.
The dial, issued Thursday, moved from the “moderate” level into the “elevated” level, reflecting the rapid increase of the contagious delta variant.
Two Rivers did not break down the cases by county, as it used to do, because state regulations now prevent that.
Younger patients
COVID patients are getting younger. While COVID initially affected older people, more than two-thirds of all positive cases in the past month have been in people younger than 50. Adults aged 18-29 accounted for 45% of new cases.
COVID-related hospitalizations now account for 11% of medical/surgical bed occupancy in Two Rivers, and six hospitalized patients are on ventilators.
While Two Rivers is strongly urging vaccinations to slow the spread of COVID-19, personnel shortages and shifting strategies in reporting are restricting the department from effectively tracing the source of COVID contacts in new patients. This hampers tracing and quarantine efforts. Testing has fallen off, too, creating additional barriers.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services no longer issues its statewide daily COVID report, and counties with fewer than 20,000 people are not permitted to make numbers of new confirmed COVID cases public.
Vaccinations increase
However, more people in Two Rivers are being vaccinated. The week of Aug. 11-18, almost 700 residents received their first dose, while almost 600 received their second dose. That is the highest weekly number of vaccinations since early June. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
As of Monday, 40.4% of Two Rivers’ total population, and 48.3% of all eligible residents (12 years and older) are fully vaccinated.
Figures also show that 49% of residents in the city of Kearney, and 47% of Lexington and Holdrege residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.
Two Rivers said that “fairly robust evidence” shows that two doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are highly effective in protecting people from the delta and gamma COVID variants. Two Rivers strongly urges all residents to become vaccinated.
Also, Two Rivers will administer an additional dose to immunocompromised people who bring a doctor’s note indicating the need to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccines are available at pharmacies, medical offices and the Two Rivers mobile clinic. Visit trphd.org for its schedule.