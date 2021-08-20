Two Rivers risk dial rises to highest level in six months

KEARNEY — For the first time since Feb. 4, Two Rivers Public Health Department has elevated its COVID-19 risk dial into the “Elevated” level.

In the past week, Aug. 10-17, 150 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Two Rivers’ seven-county area, more than the 95 cases recorded Aug. 6-12, and the 105 new cases July 30-Aug. 5.

Cases are rising steadily. They numbered 77 July 23-29, 22 July 16-22 and just six July 9-15. The week of June 16-22, no new COVID cases were recorded.

The dial, issued Thursday, moved from the “moderate” level into the “elevated” level, reflecting the rapid increase of the contagious delta variant.

Two Rivers did not break down the cases by county, as it used to do, because state regulations now prevent that.

Younger patients

COVID patients are getting younger. While COVID initially affected older people, more than two-thirds of all positive cases in the past month have been in people younger than 50. Adults aged 18-29 accounted for 45% of new cases.

COVID-related hospitalizations now account for 11% of medical/surgical bed occupancy in Two Rivers, and six hospitalized patients are on ventilators.

