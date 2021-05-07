Two Rivers risk dial lowers, but still in moderate category.

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department’s weekly risk dial has been moved lower, but the risk remains in the “moderate” category.

The risk dial is released every Thursday afternoon. The decrease reflects expanded vaccination coverage, decreasing case rates and outbreaks during the last three weeks. Reasons for the current position include:

- COVID-related hospitalizations have remained between 4%-9% for the past month.

- Roughly nine cases per day were recorded in Two Rivers’ seven counties in the past week, with a test positivity rate of 7% (excluding long-term care facilities.)

- Testing has dropped dramatically across the district. Only 37 tests were conducted through TestNebraska in the past week, and none was positive.

- As of May 3, 41.1% of TRPHD’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated, including almost 78% of residents aged 65 and older. However, only about 16% of those aged 16-29 years are fully vaccinated, and the rate of new vaccinations has slowed.