Two Rivers risk dial lowers, but still in moderate category.
  • Updated
Risk dial, 5-6-21

The needle has dropped slightly in the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s weekly risk dial, but it remains firmly in the “moderate” category.

 Courtesy, Two Rivers Public Health Department

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department’s weekly risk dial has been moved lower, but the risk remains in the “moderate” category.

The risk dial is released every Thursday afternoon. The decrease reflects expanded vaccination coverage, decreasing case rates and outbreaks during the last three weeks. Reasons for the current position include:

- COVID-related hospitalizations have remained between 4%-9% for the past month.

- Roughly nine cases per day were recorded in Two Rivers’ seven counties in the past week, with a test positivity rate of 7% (excluding long-term care facilities.)

- Testing has dropped dramatically across the district. Only 37 tests were conducted through TestNebraska in the past week, and none was positive.

- As of May 3, 41.1% of TRPHD’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated, including almost 78% of residents aged 65 and older. However, only about 16% of those aged 16-29 years are fully vaccinated, and the rate of new vaccinations has slowed.

- Buffalo, Franklin and Kearney counties have the highest proportion of residents fully vaccinated, with 41.8%, 42.4% and 46%, respectively. Dawson County has the highest proportion of partially vaccinated persons (one dose) in the district, at 48.6%.

Two Rivers has scheduled vaccination clinics at multiple sites across the seven counties. Refer to the vaccination clinic schedule at trphd.org

Where To Get Vaccines

Free COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 16 and over are available through Two Rivers. Register at the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov.

Free vaccinations are available at Family Fresh Market, ABC Drug and Gift, Walmart, HyVee, Valley Pharmacy, U-Save Pharmacy and Medicap. Check their websites or call for dates and times.

Concerned about COVID-19?

