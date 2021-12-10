Two Rivers risk dial deeper in red pandemic level

Kearney County: 36

Phelps County: 86

Those numbers do not quite equal Two Rivers’ figures, but Two Rivers no longer releases numbers of new cases in each county, as per a state directive earlier this fall.

As of Wednesday morning, there were no ICU beds available across the health district, and more than 30% of all currently occupied med/surg beds are accounted for by COVID-19 patients. Across the state, 13% of adult ICU beds and 21% of med/surg beds were available on Wednesday.

The availability of ICU beds across the state and the Two Rivers area are at the lowest point since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

More than half of the Two River’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 48% had received minimum doses as recommended compared to more than 63% of the entire state population.