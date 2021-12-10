Two Rivers risk dial deeper in red pandemic level

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health District COVID-19 risk dial has been raised further into the red pandemic level.
Two Rivers released the dial Thursday and stated it had been raised since last week due to drastically reduced ICU availability, higher hospitalization rates and persistently high test positivity rates across the health district.
This is the 12th week in a row the risk dial has been in the red.
There were 345 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the district between Dec. 1-7. About 11% of all tests recorded in the district are positive.
Case rates have increased especially in Phelps County. Holdrege has the highest weekly average of cases recorded in the community since November 2020.
According to the New York Times nationwide case counts, a rough estimate of new cases in the last 14 days in the seven Two Rivers counties numbered, approximately:
Buffalo County: 390
Dawson County: 121
Franklin County: 12
Gosper County: 9
Harlan County: 15
Kearney County: 36
Phelps County: 86
Those numbers do not quite equal Two Rivers’ figures, but Two Rivers no longer releases numbers of new cases in each county, as per a state directive earlier this fall.
As of Wednesday morning, there were no ICU beds available across the health district, and more than 30% of all currently occupied med/surg beds are accounted for by COVID-19 patients. Across the state, 13% of adult ICU beds and 21% of med/surg beds were available on Wednesday.
The availability of ICU beds across the state and the Two Rivers area are at the lowest point since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
More than half of the Two River’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 48% had received minimum doses as recommended compared to more than 63% of the entire state population.
A public COVID testing site now is open in Kearney at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Testing results are available the same day and are offered at 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Individuals who desire COVID testing are required to register at login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.
TRPHD strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to get the COVID vaccination through their health care provider, pharmacy or TRPHD. For a schedule of vaccination clinics, see trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html.