Two Rivers reports two more COVID-19 deaths, 17 new cases Monday

KEARNEY — Two more people have died of COVID-19 and 17 new cases were reported Monday in the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s seven-county area.

Eight of the new cases were in Buffalo County and seven were in Dawson County. Gosper and Harlan counties each had one new case.

No new cases were reported in Franklin, Kearney, Harlan, or Phelps counties.

Both of the newly reported individuals who died of COVID-19 were from Buffalo County. One was a female in her 60s and another was a man in his 90s.

As of Tuesday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had 11 COVID-19 patients and Kearney Regional Medical Center had nine.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 3,062 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 2,142 are no longer symptomatic. Status of the other 920 cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. Latest totals are:

Total cases so far:

- Buffalo: 1,398

- Dawson: 1,140

- Kearney: 202

- Phelps: 179

- Franklin: 56

- Gosper: 51

- Harlan: 36