Two Rivers reports two COVID-19 deaths Monday in Gosper County

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department on Monday reported two deaths from COVID-19. One of the victims was a female in her 80s and the other was a male in his 90s from Gosper County. So far, 94 people have died from COVID-19 in the Two Rivers district.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced that it plans to launch a new dashboard this week to help track COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the state. The dashboard will provide a daily total of first- and second-dose vaccinations given, as well as breakdowns of doses given by age, gender, race and ethnicity.

DHHS reported today that 21,419 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nebraska. So far, 49,390 vaccine doses have arrived and been distributed to health care facilities in Nebraska.

Vaccine doses continue to be targeted for hospital staff and health care workers providing direct patient care, as well as paramedics, emergency medical technicians and those who will be vaccinating priority groups in the months to come.

On-site vaccinations for residents and staff of long-term care facilities are expected to begin this week. Facilities have scheduled more than 130 clinics for the coming weeks.