Two Rivers reports two COVID-19 deaths Monday in Gosper County

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department on Monday reported two deaths from COVID-19. One of the victims was a female in her 80s and the other was a male in his 90s from Gosper County. So far, 94 people have died from COVID-19 in the Two Rivers district.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced that it plans to launch a new dashboard this week to help track COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the state. The dashboard will provide a daily total of first- and second-dose vaccinations given, as well as breakdowns of doses given by age, gender, race and ethnicity.
DHHS reported today that 21,419 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nebraska. So far, 49,390 vaccine doses have arrived and been distributed to health care facilities in Nebraska.
Vaccine doses continue to be targeted for hospital staff and health care workers providing direct patient care, as well as paramedics, emergency medical technicians and those who will be vaccinating priority groups in the months to come.
On-site vaccinations for residents and staff of long-term care facilities are expected to begin this week. Facilities have scheduled more than 130 clinics for the coming weeks.
Additional vaccine shipments are expected, but will be delayed because of winter weather moving through the region. Shipments planned for early in the week are expected to arrive by the end of the week.
Also, some Test Nebraska sites will adjust their schedules or close temporarily today and Wednesday as winter weather moves through the state. People registered for testing should regularly check messages for updates and notifications via text or email. One of the Test Nebraska sites that could change was scheduled for Wednesday at the Cozad Fire and Rescue Hall.
Two Rivers reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region.
Newly confirmed cases, by county, for Monday include: Buffalo, 10; Dawson, 12; Franklin, two; Gosper, one, and Phelps, six.
CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 11 cases today. Kearney Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 web page reported 11 cases and two patients on ventilators.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,423 cases of COVID-19.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 875 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Monday. The state has had 162,849 cases since March 20, and 1,587 deaths.
As of Monday evening, 534 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Nebraska. Since March 20, 675,949 people have tested negative for the virus.
