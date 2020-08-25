Two Rivers reports three more COVID-19 related deaths

KEARNEY — Three more people have died from COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s seven-county district, Two Rivers reported Monday evening.
Two were from Buffalo County, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s, and the third was a Dawson County woman in her 70s.
Health Director Jeremy Eschliman extended his condolences to the families of the district residents: “Hearing about these losses have deeply saddened us. The families are in our thoughts and prayers.”
These deaths bring the total in the Two Rivers Public Health Department to 14.
