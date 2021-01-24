Two Rivers reports three deaths, five new COVID-19 cases Saturday

KEARNEY –Three men in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department have died of COVID-19. They are two men from Buffalo County, one in his 50s and one in his 70s, and a Dawson County man in his 70s. The death count is now 107 since the pandemic began March 20.

Sunday morning, Two Rivers reported just five newly confirmed cases of COVID-19: four in Buffalo County and one in Dawson County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney or Phelps counties.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,409 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 8,095 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the others cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 599 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 186,854 cases since March 20. In addition, 718,934 people have tested negative. As of Saturday evening, 390 COVID patients were hospitalized statewide. There have been 1,879 deaths.

As of Sunday morning, 221,292 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed, with 135,995 shots given so far to health care workers, and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The first dose has been administered to 112,043 people, while 23,952 people have received the second and final shot.