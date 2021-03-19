Two Rivers reports six new COVID-19 cases for Thursday

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. This included three in Dawson County, two in Buffalo County and one in Kearney County.

Two Rivers has had 10,184 cases of COVID-19 since last March 20. Of those patients, 9,724 are no longer showing symptoms. Outcomes of the other cases have not been confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 117 deaths.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had one COVID patient Friday morning. CHI Health Good Samaritan had five.

Two Rivers has administered 39,895 doses of COVID vaccines in its seven counties (Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.) As of Friday morning, 14,416 people are now fully vaccinated, including 19.9 percent of people eligible for vaccines (anyone over age 16), while 25,479 are partially vaccinated.

For further details, see trphd.org.

Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 205,814 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since last March 20, including 285 Thursday; 781,173 have tested negative. There have been 2,133 deaths, including two reported Thursday.