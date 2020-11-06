Two Rivers reports record number of COVID-19 cases Thursday

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Thursday, the highest one-day figure it has reported since record-keeping began March 20.
Two Rivers’ seven counties have seen 304 new cases in the last three days.
Buffalo County topped Thursday’s list with 85 new cases. Buffalo County had 48 new cases Wednesday, which means 133 new cases have been confirmed in the last two days. Buffalo County currently has 634 active cases, Two Rivers said.
Elsewhere in Two Rivers, new cases Thursday totaled 24 in Dawson County, 11 in Kearney County, 10 in Phelps County, two in Harlan County and one in Gosper County.
As of Friday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID-19 patients. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 38.
Since record-keeping began March 20, Two Rivers has had 4,486 cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths. Of those cases, 2,740 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 1,746 is unavailable, Two Rivers said.
Total cases in Two Rivers’ counties since March 20 are:
- Buffalo: 2,182
- Dawson: 1,431
Support Local Journalism
- Phelps: 346
- Kearney: 284
- Franklin: 104
- Gosper: 73
- Harlan: 66
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.
People who have tested for the virus and are awaiting results should stay home until results are received.
Statewide, Nebraska has had 78,102 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. That includes 2,214 new cases Thursday. Nebraska’s death toll is now 674, with five deaths Thursday.
For local information, including details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.