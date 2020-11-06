Two Rivers reports record number of COVID-19 cases Thursday

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Thursday, the highest one-day figure it has reported since record-keeping began March 20.

Two Rivers’ seven counties have seen 304 new cases in the last three days.

Buffalo County topped Thursday’s list with 85 new cases. Buffalo County had 48 new cases Wednesday, which means 133 new cases have been confirmed in the last two days. Buffalo County currently has 634 active cases, Two Rivers said.

Elsewhere in Two Rivers, new cases Thursday totaled 24 in Dawson County, 11 in Kearney County, 10 in Phelps County, two in Harlan County and one in Gosper County.

As of Friday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID-19 patients. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 38.

Since record-keeping began March 20, Two Rivers has had 4,486 cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths. Of those cases, 2,740 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 1,746 is unavailable, Two Rivers said.

Total cases in Two Rivers’ counties since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 2,182

- Dawson: 1,431

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Phelps: 346