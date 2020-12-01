Two Rivers reports only 29 new COVID-19 cases, but warns testing is likely down overall

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, continuing the decline in new cases that began Friday.

However, Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist, warned that the numbers likely do not reflect actual case totals.

Tuesday’s new cases numbered 26 in Buffalo County, two in Phelps County and one in Kearney County. No new cases were reported in Dawson, Franklin, Gosper or Harlan counties.

“Fewer testing sites were open over Thanksgiving week, labs processed and reported fewer tests, and deaths were not reported with immediate urgency by hospitals. This may result in lower testing overall, and fewer positives detected and reported,” Menon said.

He said the numbers will correct themselves over the next few weeks, but that, in turn, may result in the system “overcounting” in order to catch up with the actual numbers.

Tuesday morning, the University of Nebraska at Kearney reported that 36 active COVID-19 illnesses are being tracked, as reported to UNK’s Public Health Center. Those cases include 30 students and six employees. In the last seven days, 24 new cases have been reported, while 37 others have been medically cleared.