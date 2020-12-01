Two Rivers reports only 29 new COVID-19 cases, but warns testing is likely down overall

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, continuing the decline in new cases that began Friday.
However, Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist, warned that the numbers likely do not reflect actual case totals.
Tuesday’s new cases numbered 26 in Buffalo County, two in Phelps County and one in Kearney County. No new cases were reported in Dawson, Franklin, Gosper or Harlan counties.
“Fewer testing sites were open over Thanksgiving week, labs processed and reported fewer tests, and deaths were not reported with immediate urgency by hospitals. This may result in lower testing overall, and fewer positives detected and reported,” Menon said.
He said the numbers will correct themselves over the next few weeks, but that, in turn, may result in the system “overcounting” in order to catch up with the actual numbers.
Tuesday morning, the University of Nebraska at Kearney reported that 36 active COVID-19 illnesses are being tracked, as reported to UNK’s Public Health Center. Those cases include 30 students and six employees. In the last seven days, 24 new cases have been reported, while 37 others have been medically cleared.
CHI Health Good Samaritan had 37 COVID patients Tuesday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center figures were unavailable by publication time.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,016 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 4,011 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 67 deaths.
Unofficial total case numbers from Two Rivers as of Tuesday morning are:
- Buffalo: 3,626
- Dawson: 1,969
- Franklin: 170
- Gosper: 104
- Harlan: 139
- Kearney: 430
- Phelps: 562
Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 128,407 cases have been confirmed since March 20, including 1,941 Monday, a slight increase over Sunday’s 1,143 new cases. The statewide death toll climbed to 1,018, up 29 from Sunday. Of those tested since March 20, 616,317 people were negative.
As of Monday evening, 907 people were hospitalized statewide, which is 11 more than Sunday.
Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
