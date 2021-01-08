Two Rivers reports one death, 58 new COVID-19 cases

KEARNEY – A woman in her 70s from Dawson County is the 101st person to die from COVID-19 since the pandemic began March 20. The death was announced Thursday by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Two Rivers also announced 58 new cases of COVID Thursday, including 26 in Buffalo County, 14 in Dawson County, 13 in Phelps County, two in Franklin County, and one each in Gosper, Harlan and Kearney counties.
Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID patients as of Friday morning, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 13.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,900 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,407 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,221 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Thursday evening, and 491 COVID patients in hospitals. That is 15 fewer patients than Wednesday.
Since March 20, Nebraska has had 173,591 cases of COVID-19, and 1,811 deaths. Since March 20, 690,331 people have tested negative for the virus.
Vaccinations are underway across the state. So far, 133,896 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been distributed, and 60,170 shots have been given to health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The first dose was administered to 55,483 people; 4,687 people have received the second and final shot.
So far, 0.32 percent of Nebraska’s 1.4 million people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated, DHHS said.
Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.