Two Rivers reports one death, 58 new COVID-19 cases

KEARNEY – A woman in her 70s from Dawson County is the 101st person to die from COVID-19 since the pandemic began March 20. The death was announced Thursday by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

Two Rivers also announced 58 new cases of COVID Thursday, including 26 in Buffalo County, 14 in Dawson County, 13 in Phelps County, two in Franklin County, and one each in Gosper, Harlan and Kearney counties.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID patients as of Friday morning, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 13.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,900 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,407 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,221 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Thursday evening, and 491 COVID patients in hospitals. That is 15 fewer patients than Wednesday.