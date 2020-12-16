 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Rivers reports one COVID-19-related death, 58 new cases Tuesday
breaking top story

Two Rivers reports one COVID-19-related death, 58 new cases Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Positive cases chart 12.13

This chart shows a rolling 7-day average of positive COVID-19 tests, scaled by each 100,000 in population.

For the USA, positives are divided by 3,282 (328 million population). For Nebraska, positives are divided by 19.34 (1.93 million population). For the Two Rivers area, positives are divided by .97 (97,000 population).

KEARNEY – A Dawson County woman in her 90s has become the 87th person to die from COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department since record-keeping began March 20.

Two Rivers also reported 58 new cases of COVID Tuesday. They include 22 in Dawson County, 15 in Buffalo County, 10 in Phelps County, six in Gosper County, two in Franklin County, two in Kearney County and one in Harlan County

Wednesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center reported 12 COVID patients, with two on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 22.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,964 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 5,661 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 87 deaths.

Total cases by county since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 4,069

- Dawson: 2,253

- Phelps: 678

- Kearney: 480

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

- Franklin: 184

- Harlan: 165

- Gosper: 135

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,517 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday evening. The state has had 150,861 cases since March 20, and 1,438 deaths, including 20 Tuesday. Since March 20, 653,154 people have tested negative.

As of Tuesday evening, 677 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Nebraska, which is 16 fewer than Monday evening.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

Photos: First COVID-19 vaccinations given in Kearney Tuesday

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News