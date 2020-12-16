Two Rivers reports one COVID-19-related death, 58 new cases Tuesday

KEARNEY – A Dawson County woman in her 90s has become the 87th person to die from COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department since record-keeping began March 20.
Two Rivers also reported 58 new cases of COVID Tuesday. They include 22 in Dawson County, 15 in Buffalo County, 10 in Phelps County, six in Gosper County, two in Franklin County, two in Kearney County and one in Harlan County
Wednesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center reported 12 COVID patients, with two on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 22.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,964 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 5,661 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 87 deaths.
Total cases by county since March 20 are:
- Buffalo: 4,069
- Dawson: 2,253
- Phelps: 678
- Kearney: 480
- Franklin: 184
- Harlan: 165
- Gosper: 135
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,517 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday evening. The state has had 150,861 cases since March 20, and 1,438 deaths, including 20 Tuesday. Since March 20, 653,154 people have tested negative.
As of Tuesday evening, 677 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Nebraska, which is 16 fewer than Monday evening.
Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
