Two Rivers reports just 17 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported just 17 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday as cases continued their downward trend.

Sunday’s new cases included six in Buffalo County, five in Dawson County, three in Kearney County, two in Phelps County and one in Franklin County. No new cases were reported in Gosper or Harlan counties.

Saturday’s 42 new cases included 27 in Buffalo County, six in Phelps County, five in Kearney County, three in Dawson County and one in Gosper County. No new cases were reported in Franklin or Harlan counties.

Also Saturday, Two Rivers reported its 86th COVID death, that of a Phelps County woman in her 90s.

Monday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center reported 13 COVID patients, with two on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 25 patients.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,870 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 5,459 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. Total cases by county since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 4,032