Two Rivers reports just 10 new cases of COVID-19 for Sunday and Monday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported just 10 new cases of COVID-19 for Sunday and Monday in its seven-county region.
Two Rivers was closed Monday for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Sunday’s cases included five in Buffalo County and two in Dawson County. Monday’s cases included two in Buffalo County and one in Phelps County. No cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan or Kearney counties.
CHI Health Good Samaritan had 15 COVID-19 patients Tuesday morning. Kearney Regional medical Center had five, including three on ventilators.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,181 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,909 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the others cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 102 deaths.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported two new cases, one a student and one an employee, on Monday, with five new cases in the last seven days. Ten cases have been medically cleared or are inactive, UNK said.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 440 new cases Monday. also far fewer than in recent weeks, and just 429 people hospitalized, the lowest figure in three months. There have been 1,842 deaths statewide. Some 704,113 people have tested negative for the virus. The state has had 182,419 cases since record keeping began March 20.
As of Tuesday morning, 191,539 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against COVID have been distributed, and 106,940 shots have been given to health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The first dose has been administered to 91,571 people; 15,569 people have received the second and final shot.
So far, 1.05 percent of Nebraska’s 1.4 million people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated, DHHS said.
Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.