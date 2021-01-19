Two Rivers reports just 10 new cases of COVID-19 for Sunday and Monday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported just 10 new cases of COVID-19 for Sunday and Monday in its seven-county region.

Two Rivers was closed Monday for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Sunday’s cases included five in Buffalo County and two in Dawson County. Monday’s cases included two in Buffalo County and one in Phelps County. No cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan or Kearney counties.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had 15 COVID-19 patients Tuesday morning. Kearney Regional medical Center had five, including three on ventilators.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,181 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,909 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the others cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 102 deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported two new cases, one a student and one an employee, on Monday, with five new cases in the last seven days. Ten cases have been medically cleared or are inactive, UNK said.