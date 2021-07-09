Two Rivers reports increase of COVID-19 this week; 50% Buffalo County vaccinated

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region for the week of July 2-8.

New cases include four in Buffalo County and five in Phelps County. These were the first new cases in Phelps County in at least a month, according to Two Rivers data.

Two Rivers has now confirmed 10,652 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, 2020. There have been 120 deaths.

So far, 48.3 percent of people are fully vaccinated in the district. Percentages by county are:

- Kearney County - 51.4

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Buffalo County - 50

- Dawson County - 47

- Franklin County 46.8

- Gosper - 44.9

- Phelps - 43.8

- Harlan - 42.7