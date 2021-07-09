 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Rivers reports increase of COVID-19 this week; 50% Buffalo County vaccinated
0 Comments
featured top story

Two Rivers reports increase of COVID-19 this week; 50% Buffalo County vaccinated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region for the week of July 2-8.

New cases include four in Buffalo County and five in Phelps County. These were the first new cases in Phelps County in at least a month, according to Two Rivers data.

Two Rivers has now confirmed 10,652 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, 2020. There have been 120 deaths.

So far, 48.3 percent of people are fully vaccinated in the district. Percentages by county are:

- Kearney County - 51.4

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

- Buffalo County - 50

- Dawson County - 47

- Franklin County 46.8

- Gosper - 44.9

- Phelps - 43.8

- Harlan - 42.7

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News