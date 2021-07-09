Two Rivers reports increase of COVID-19 this week; 50% Buffalo County vaccinated

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region for the week of July 2-8.
New cases include four in Buffalo County and five in Phelps County. These were the first new cases in Phelps County in at least a month, according to Two Rivers data.
Two Rivers has now confirmed 10,652 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, 2020. There have been 120 deaths.
So far, 48.3 percent of people are fully vaccinated in the district. Percentages by county are:
- Kearney County - 51.4
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
- Buffalo County - 50
- Dawson County - 47
- Franklin County 46.8
- Gosper - 44.9
- Phelps - 43.8
- Harlan - 42.7
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.