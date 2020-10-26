 Skip to main content
Two Rivers reports four more COVID-19 deaths Monday
Two Rivers reports four more COVID-19 deaths Monday

KEARNEY — Two people in their 40s are among the four additional COVID-19 deaths reported by the Two Rivers Public Health Department Monday morning.

The individuals were a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s from Buffalo County, and a man in his 40s from Phelps County.

This raises the seven-county Two Rivers death toll to 36 since the pandemic began March 20. Its counties include Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

Two Rivers Health Director Jeremy Eschliman urges people to stay home when sick, wear face masks in public and wash hands frequently.

People who have tested for the virus and are awaiting results should stay home until results are received.

Businesses with questions on how to help protect their employees and customers can call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

