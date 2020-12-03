Two Rivers reports 94 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

KEARNEY – Ninety-four new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in its seven-county region on Wednesday.

This included 61 cases in Buffalo County, 13 in Phelps County, 11 in Dawson County, six in Kearney County, two in Gosper County and one in Harlan County. Only Franklin County reported no new cases.

However, Aravind Menon, the Two Rivers epidemiologist, said the totals may not be entirely accurate because test results were delayed due to the Thanksgiving holidays, and the system is still catching up.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had 30 COVID patients Thursday morning, the fewest it has had since Nov. 2. Kearney Regional Medical Center had 14 COVID patients, with four on ventilators.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,194 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 4,162 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. The region has had 72 deaths.

Total numbers from Two Rivers as of Wednesday morning are:

- Buffalo: 3,749

- Dawson: 1,993

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Franklin: 172

- Gosper: 106

- Harlan: 143