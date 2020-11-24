Two Rivers reports 93 new COVID-19 cases; hospital numbers rising, too

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 for Monday.

They included 59 cases in Buffalo County, 19 in Dawson County, seven in Phelps County, five in Kearney County, two in Harlan County and one in Franklin County. No new cases were reported in Gosper County.

In related news, the University of Nebraska at Kearney Public Health Center reported Monday that it is tracking new active COVID-19 illnesses in 42 students and six employees.

UNK has had 56 new cases in the last seven days. In that same time, 68 cases were medically cleared or declared inactive. Buffalo County has seen 920 new positive tests in the last 14 days.

As of Tuesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center has 19 COVID-19 patients, the most since the pandemic began March 20. Three of those are on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan has 32 COVID patients.