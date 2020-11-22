Two Rivers reports 89 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Saturday.

New cases included 56 in Buffalo County, 15 in Phelps County, nine in Dawson County, six in Kearney County, two in Franklin County and one in Gosper County. No new cases were reported in Harlan County.

As of Sunday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center has 15 COVID-19 patients, including two on ventilators. No numbers were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Two Rivers has now had 6,381 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20, and 54 deaths.

Two Rivers total cases, below, were issued Sunday morning and may not correlate with figures from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services because data from the two organizations is issued at different times of day.

- Buffalo: 3,279

- Dawson: 1,819

- Phelps: 505

- Kearney: 406

- Franklin: 156

- Harlan: 114

- Gosper: 102