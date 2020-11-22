 Skip to main content
Two Rivers reports 89 new COVID-19 cases Saturday
Two Rivers reports 89 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Test cases as of Nov. 15

This chart shows a rolling 7-day average of positive COVID-19 tests, scaled by each 100,000 in population.

For the USA, positives are divided by 3,282 (328 million population). For Nebraska, positives are divided by 19.34 (1.93 million population). For the Two Rivers area, positives are divided by .97 (97,000 population).

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Saturday.

New cases included 56 in Buffalo County, 15 in Phelps County, nine in Dawson County, six in Kearney County, two in Franklin County and one in Gosper County. No new cases were reported in Harlan County.

As of Sunday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center has 15 COVID-19 patients, including two on ventilators. No numbers were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Two Rivers has now had 6,381 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20, and 54 deaths.

Two Rivers total cases, below, were issued Sunday morning and may not correlate with figures from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services because data from the two organizations is issued at different times of day.

- Buffalo: 3,279

- Dawson: 1,819

- Phelps: 505

- Kearney: 406

- Franklin: 156

- Harlan: 114

- Gosper: 102

Statewide, Nebraska has had 113,029 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, and 905 deaths, according to the DHHS. That includes 3,749 new cases on Saturday. Hospitalizations were at 963 Saturday night, which is 24 fewer than Friday at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit Two Rivers at trphd.org or call 888-669-7154 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Contact DHHS at dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 from 8 am. - 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Concerned about COVID-19?

