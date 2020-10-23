Two Rivers reports 82 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 53 in Buffalo County

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 82 total new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Thursday.
Those cases included 53 in Buffalo County, 17 in Dawson County, nine in Phelps County and six in Franklin County. One case each was reported in both Gosper and Harlan counties.
Two Rivers also subtracted five positive cases from Kearney County.
On Thursday afternoon, the health department moved its risk dial slightly closer to the “pandemic” risk level, though the risk still sits in the “elevated” category. One factor in the move is an increase in positivity rates.
According to a press release, positivity rates and case numbers have increased to far higher levels than earlier weeks. The weekly rise and fall in case rates across counties show a general upward trend. TRPHD is seeing roughly the same number of test results each week.
The health department also reported there has been a rise of positive cases among 60- to 89-year-olds and residents of smaller cities not along the I-80 corridor. The press release noted these increases are “concerning.”
Meanwhile, testing turnaround time has improved in the last week, and contact tracing efforts have been strengthened, able to reach a vast majority of potentially exposed residents.
As of this morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had 24 COVID-19 patients and Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven.
Two Rivers now has had a total of 3,603 cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region since March 20. Of those, 2,353 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 1,250 cases has not been confirmed. Two Rivers has reported 31 deaths.
Total numbers of cases in each county are:
- Buffalo: 1,689
- Dawson: 1,218
- Phelps: 270
- Kearney: 240
- Franklin: 83
- Gosper: 55
- Harlan: 48
Statewide, Nebraska now has 61,285 cases of COVID-19, with 977 new cases Wednesday. The state has recorded 587 COVID-19 deaths, including 11 that occurred Wednesday.
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com. As COVID-19 cases rise, Two Rivers reminds people to wear face masks, wash their hands often and practice social distancing.
For more local information, including details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.
