Two Rivers reports 82 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 53 in Buffalo County

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 82 total new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Thursday.

Those cases included 53 in Buffalo County, 17 in Dawson County, nine in Phelps County and six in Franklin County. One case each was reported in both Gosper and Harlan counties.

Two Rivers also subtracted five positive cases from Kearney County.

On Thursday afternoon, the health department moved its risk dial slightly closer to the “pandemic” risk level, though the risk still sits in the “elevated” category. One factor in the move is an increase in positivity rates.

According to a press release, positivity rates and case numbers have increased to far higher levels than earlier weeks. The weekly rise and fall in case rates across counties show a general upward trend. TRPHD is seeing roughly the same number of test results each week.

The health department also reported there has been a rise of positive cases among 60- to 89-year-olds and residents of smaller cities not along the I-80 corridor. The press release noted these increases are “concerning.”