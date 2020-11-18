Two Rivers reports 80 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Tuesday.
New cases include 46 in Buffalo County, 14 in Dawson County, 13 in Phelps County, five in Kearney County and two in Gosper County. No new cases were reported in Franklin or Harlan counties.
As of Wednesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had 14 COVID-19 patients, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 36.
Since March 20, Two Rivers had confirmed 5,850 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 3,322 no longer show symptoms. The status of the other 2,528 patients cannot be confirmed. Two Rivers has also reported 46 deaths.
Total case numbers are:
- Buffalo County: 2,971
- Dawson County: 1,720
- Franklin County: 140
- Gosper County: 94
- Harlan County: 103
- Kearney County: 365
- Phelps County: 456
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.
People who have tested for the virus and are awaiting results should stay home until results are received.
Statewide, Nebraska has had 103,805 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, with 2,204 cases Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Nebraska’s death toll is 816, with 19 deaths Tuesday. The state currently has 978 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
For local information, including case details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
