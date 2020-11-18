Two Rivers reports 80 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Tuesday.

New cases include 46 in Buffalo County, 14 in Dawson County, 13 in Phelps County, five in Kearney County and two in Gosper County. No new cases were reported in Franklin or Harlan counties.

As of Wednesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had 14 COVID-19 patients, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 36.

Since March 20, Two Rivers had confirmed 5,850 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 3,322 no longer show symptoms. The status of the other 2,528 patients cannot be confirmed. Two Rivers has also reported 46 deaths.

Total case numbers are:

- Buffalo County: 2,971

- Dawson County: 1,720

- Franklin County: 140

- Gosper County: 94

- Harlan County: 103

- Kearney County: 365

- Phelps County: 456

Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.