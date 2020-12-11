Two Rivers reports 72 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, which is 50 more than Wednesday in its seven-county region.
New cases included 32 in Buffalo County, 21 in Dawson County, 10 in Phelps County, five in Gosper County, three in Kearney County and one each in Franklin and Gosper counties.
Friday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 25 COVID-19 patients, which is two fewer than Thursday. Kearney Regional Medical Center had 11, which is two more than Thursday, and two patients on ventilators.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,791 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 5,048 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. The region has had 85 deaths.
Total cases in each of its counties since March 20:
- Buffalo: 3,994
- Dawson: 2,210
- Phelps: 651
- Kearney: 468
- Franklin: 183
- Harlan: 159
- Gosper: 126
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,850 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Thursday, raising the total since March 20 to 145,774. There have been 1,294 deaths, including 35 on Wednesday. Since March 20, 643,319 people have tested negative.
As of Thursday evening, 779 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Nebraska, which is eight more than Wednesday evening.
Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
