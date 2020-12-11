Two Rivers reports 72 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, which is 50 more than Wednesday in its seven-county region.

New cases included 32 in Buffalo County, 21 in Dawson County, 10 in Phelps County, five in Gosper County, three in Kearney County and one each in Franklin and Gosper counties.

Friday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 25 COVID-19 patients, which is two fewer than Thursday. Kearney Regional Medical Center had 11, which is two more than Thursday, and two patients on ventilators.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,791 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 5,048 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. The region has had 85 deaths.

Total cases in each of its counties since March 20:

- Buffalo: 3,994

- Dawson: 2,210

- Phelps: 651

- Kearney: 468

- Franklin: 183

- Harlan: 159

- Gosper: 126