Two Rivers reports 72 new cases of COVID-19, four more deaths over the weekend

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Sunday, a dip from the 103 total new cases reported Friday.

The health department also reported four additional deaths Saturday as a result of COVID-19. All four were men in Buffalo County. One man was in his 80s and the other three men were in their 70s.

Buffalo County also had more than half of the total new cases, with 40 total from the two days.

Phelps County had 14 new cases, Dawson County had seven, Kearney County had five, Harlan County had four, and Franklin County had two.

Only Gosper County had no new cases reported Saturday or Sunday.

As of this morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven COVID-19 patients and CHI Health Good Samaritan had nine.

During the weekend, Two Rivers also reported a local COVID exposure at Keene Evangelical Free Church in Axtell. According to a press release, an individual with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 was present Oct. 7 at the church’s Awana Club.