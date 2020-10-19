Two Rivers reports 72 new cases of COVID-19, four more deaths over the weekend

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Sunday, a dip from the 103 total new cases reported Friday.
The health department also reported four additional deaths Saturday as a result of COVID-19. All four were men in Buffalo County. One man was in his 80s and the other three men were in their 70s.
Buffalo County also had more than half of the total new cases, with 40 total from the two days.
Phelps County had 14 new cases, Dawson County had seven, Kearney County had five, Harlan County had four, and Franklin County had two.
Only Gosper County had no new cases reported Saturday or Sunday.
As of this morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven COVID-19 patients and CHI Health Good Samaritan had nine.
During the weekend, Two Rivers also reported a local COVID exposure at Keene Evangelical Free Church in Axtell. According to a press release, an individual with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 was present Oct. 7 at the church’s Awana Club.
Two Rivers is asking individuals who were at the event that day to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID from the last time they were present at the location. Common symptoms of the virus are cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of taste and/or smell or allergy-like symptoms.
Since March 20, Two Rivers Public Health Department has reported 3,371 total cases in its seven-county region. Of that total, 2,275 are no longer symptomatic. Status of the other 1,096 cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. Latest totals are:
- Buffalo: 1,551
- Dawson: 1,182
- Phelps: 236
- Kearney: 234
- Franklin: 70
- Gosper: 54
- Harlan: 44
The state now has had 58,068 cases of COVID-19 and 548 deaths, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. It reported 1,354 new cases between Saturday and Sunday.
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged locally through TestNebraska.com. As COVID-19 cases rise, Two Rivers reminds people to wear face masks, wash their hands often and practice social distancing.
For more information, maps showing age ranges of cases and more, visit Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Call DHHS at 402-552-6645 or visit dhhs.ne.gov.
