Two Rivers reports 67 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Sunday. With Saturday’s 38 new cases, and Friday’s 95, the total of new cases this weekend was 200, an all-time high.

Sunday’s figures, issued this morning, include 45 new cases in Buffalo County, eight in Phelps County and seven each in Dawson and Kearney counties. No new cases were reported Sunday in Gosper, Harlan or Franklin counties.

Saturday’s new case totals were 16 in Kearney County, 10 in Buffalo County, five in Dawson County, three in Phelps County, two in Franklin County, and one each in Gosper and Harlan counties.

Friday’s new cases include 66 in Buffalo County, 12 in Dawson County, seven in Kearney County, five in Franklin County, four in Phelps County and one in Gosper County. Harlan County had no new cases Friday.

Kearney County had 30 new cases this weekend alone, and Saturday’s 16 cases were the highest one-day tally there since record-keeping began March 29.

Buffalo County currently has 188 active cases. It reported 462 new cases in the last four weeks. Kearney County has had 56 new cases in the past four weeks, according to Two Rivers.