Two Rivers reports 65 new COVID-19 cases over weekend, exposure at Kearney bar

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department said a person with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 was present at Joe’s Honky-Tonk at 2023 First Ave. from 7 p.m. to close Sept. 18. Individuals who were there at that time should watch for symptoms of COVID for 14 days, or until Friday.

Also, two more people have died from COVID-19, according to Two Rivers. A Buffalo County man in his 70s and a Dawson County woman in her 80s are the 20th and 21st people in the region to die from COVID-19 since record-keeping began in March.

During the weekend, Two Rivers reported 65 new cases of COVID-19. This included 31 new cases Sunday. These broke down to 24 cases in Buffalo County, three in Dawson County and one each in Harlan, Gosper, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Two Rivers also reported 25 new cases Friday and nine Saturday. These broke down to 20 new cases in Buffalo County, seven in Dawson County, four in Franklin County and one each in Harlan and Kearney counties.

As of this morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven COVID-19 patients. CHI Health Good Samaritan numbers were unavailable at press time.