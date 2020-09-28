Two Rivers reports 65 new COVID-19 cases over weekend, exposure at Kearney bar

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department said a person with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 was present at Joe’s Honky-Tonk at 2023 First Ave. from 7 p.m. to close Sept. 18. Individuals who were there at that time should watch for symptoms of COVID for 14 days, or until Friday.
Also, two more people have died from COVID-19, according to Two Rivers. A Buffalo County man in his 70s and a Dawson County woman in her 80s are the 20th and 21st people in the region to die from COVID-19 since record-keeping began in March.
During the weekend, Two Rivers reported 65 new cases of COVID-19. This included 31 new cases Sunday. These broke down to 24 cases in Buffalo County, three in Dawson County and one each in Harlan, Gosper, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Two Rivers also reported 25 new cases Friday and nine Saturday. These broke down to 20 new cases in Buffalo County, seven in Dawson County, four in Franklin County and one each in Harlan and Kearney counties.
As of this morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven COVID-19 patients. CHI Health Good Samaritan numbers were unavailable at press time.
Two Rivers slightly lowered its weekly COVID-19 risk dial Thursday, although the level of risk remains in the orange “Elevated” section. The district’s overall positivity rate jumped dramatically in the past week from 13% to 19% of those tested.
Test results from Buffalo and Dawson counties show the greatest change from previous weeks, although figures from Harlan and Kearney counties show that fewer people were tested recently, Two Rivers said.
The region’s higher positivity rates among ages 60-69 (27 percent), ages 70-79 (26 percent) and ages 80-89 (15 percent) could be due to unreported tests. The number of tests in the Two Rivers district was comparable to the previous week, but only about two-thirds of results have been fed back into the system, Two Rivers said.
As of this morning, 2,464 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the seven Two Rivers counties:
- Dawson: 1,076
- Buffalo: 1,060
- Kearney: 139
- Phelps: 106
- Gosper: 35
- Franklin: 26
- Harlan: 22
Common symptoms of COVID are cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of taste and/or smell, or allergy-like symptoms. People who were at Joe’s Honky-Tonk Sept. 18 should wear a face mask when they are around others; clean and disinfect their homes and spaces they have occupied since that time, and get a free test through Test Nebraska or a medical provider. Tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.
Statewide, there have been 44,063 cases and 470 deaths, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
For more information, call DHHS at 402-552-6645 or visit dhhs.ne.gov. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
